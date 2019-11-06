Immersive Labs, a company that provides an interactive and gamified cyber skills development platform, has raised $40 million in a series B funding round.

The funding round, which brings the total raised by the firm to $48 million, was led by Summit Partners, with participation from Goldman Sachs. Immersive Labs says it plans on using the money to further improve its platform and expand in North America.

The company was founded by a former employee of the UK’s GCHQ intelligence agency and it has offices in both Britain and the United States. Immersive Labs says its solutions are used by over 100 organizations worldwide, including government organizations in the UK, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of Montreal.

The company’s on-demand platform enables customers to continuously improve their cyber skills while making it easy for them to track progress. The solution can be used by both business users and security specialists to see how well they would handle a real-world threat or incident. It can be used to simulate a wide range of scenarios, from basics to malware analysis and threat hunting.

The Immersive Labs browser-based platform maps a customer’s capabilities to frameworks such as NIST NICE and MITRE ATT&CK, and helps them plan, report and predict risks. It can also be useful for discovering specific skill shortages.

“Gaps in cybersecurity knowledge meaningfully increase risk to an organization, creating vulnerability and presenting opportunity for attackers. The rapid, constantly evolving threat landscape has made traditional classroom training for cyber skills obsolete,” said James Hadley, CEO of Immersive Labs. “At a time when cyber skills are stretched across the board, the Immersive Labs platform enables companies to identify these weak points and rapidly skill people to address them.”

Related: Security Awareness Training Firm KnowBe4 Raises $300 Million

Related: Awareness Training Firm CybeReady Opens U.S. Office With $5 Million Funding

Related: Dataswift Raises $2 Million in Seed Funding to Revolutionize Personal Data Sharing